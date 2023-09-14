Karan Johar is 'blown away' after watching Jawan, calls SRK the 'emperor'

Karan Johar may be late to the party but that didn't stop him from praising Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan. The filmmaker watched Jawan slightly later than most of his peers. Soon after watching, he penned a beautiful note about the film and said he was "blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame."



Jawan released on September 7 and since then has been creating havoc at the box office in terms of its earnings. Directed by Atlee, the film stars SRK along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles.



Karan Johar's note on Jawan



Sharing his review of Jawan, Karan wrote in praise of director Atlee, “OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!!”

Also see: Fans demand refund from a cinema hall after watching Jawan, watch viral video



Praising the performances in the film, he wrote, “How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (heart emojis) and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!”

About Jawan



A vigilante thriller, Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and multiple looks. The film marks Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also read: Jawan is out, and like it or not, Shah Rukh Khan's politics is here to stay



The film is performing very well at the ticket counters and has already collected over Rs 3 billion at the domestic box office.

Jawan review

WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.

"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises," writes Sen in her review.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE