Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restricted post remark on 'Tandav' creators

Kangana Ranaut finds herself in yet another Twitter controversy. In a now-deleted tweet, Kangana had made some comments about the controversial Amazon Prime show ‘Tandav’ on which she wrote “time to their heads off” for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series. This followed a commotion on the internet with people asking for a ban on the show.

Yesterday, the show’s director Ali Abbas Zafar had apologised and said that controversial scenes will be changed according to the demands of the people and that their intention was not to “hurt sentiments”. 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar issues apology: No intention to hurt sentiments

Even after this, Kangana had made the controversial remark that was reported by people on Twitter to which she wrote, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted.”

Yes, she called Jack Dorsey “chacha” in her tweet!

She continued: "They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime. But my reloaded patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable."

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021 ×

The recently released show ‘Tandav’ has come under fire with several people alleging that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts the sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

