'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar issues apology: No intention to hurt sentiments

Amazon Prime’s latest offering ‘Tandav’ found itself in the middle of a controversy after several netizens called for a ban of the show as it “hurt religious sentiments of Hindus”. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry reportedly issued a notice to OTT giant Amazon Prime earlier today, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series `Tandav` starring Saif Ali Khan.

Writer-director of ‘Tandav’ Ali Abbas Zafar responded to the allegations with a lengthy letter of apology on Twitter as he labelled it ‘Official statement from the cast and crew of Tandav’ and wrote: “We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

It continued: “The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons an events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intentions to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs, or insult or outrage, any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

The web series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has been accused of charges of inflaming religious passions. The series has been accused of denigrating Hindu deities.

An FIR has been registered at Lucknow`s Hazratganj Kotwali against Prime India's head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of web series `Tandav` Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki.