I&B Ministry sends notice to OTT platform over a complaint against web series 'Tandav'

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has reportedly issued a notice to OTT giant Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series `Tandav` starring Saif Ali Khan.



The web series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has been accused of charges of inflaming religious passions. The series has been accused of denigrating Hindu deities.



An FIR has been registered at Lucknow`s Hazratganj Kotwali against Prime India's head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of web series `Tandav` Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki.



Ministry sources state that notice has been issued to the platform as it had released the series. The ministry reportedly has taken a serious note of the complaints against `Tandav`.



According to the sources, a proper response to all the allegations has been sought from Amazon Prime, failing which action would be taken against it.



The complaint comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series `Tandav` hurts Hindu religious sentiments.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had earlier said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai`s Ghatkopar Police Station against `Tandav`.



Expressing similar concerns, BJP leader Manoj Kotak has written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.In the letter, Manoj Kotak wrote, "It seems that the makers of Tandav have mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban Tandav for the meantime."

