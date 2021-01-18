Kangana Ranaut's spy-thriller 'Dhaakad' gets a release date

Kangana Ranaut high-octane action-thriller 'Dhaakad' will hit the big screen on October 1.



Kangana shared the new fierce poster to announce the film's release date. In the new intense look, she holds a sword with blood spilt all around her.

With the poster, she also introduced her character of Agent Agni, ''She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India’s first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!", she wrote alongside the poster.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Kangana announced the movie in the year 2019 and was previously scheduled for Diwali 2020 release, but due to covid, the action thriller was postponed.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is working on many projects simultaneously, Ranaut will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician, J Jayalalithaa. She is also preparing for Sarvesh Mewara’s 'Tejas' where she will be essaying the character of an Indian Air Force pilot.