'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary, shares new stills

On legendary Tamil actor and former CM, MG Ramachandran 104th birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the illustrious leader. Ranaut shared a tribute video of MGR.



The video chronicles the life of the star as an actor and politician. The clip also gives us a glimpse of Kangana as Jayalalitha and Arvind Swami as MGR in the upcoming film 'Thalaivi'.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a tribute video and wrote, "Here's a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary, the revolutionary leader of Tamil Nadu and a true mentor to #Thalaivi, the iconic leader! (sic)"

Last year on the same day, the makers had shared Arvind's first look as the famous politician.



The AL Vijay directorial will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is based on the life of J Jayalalithaa and highlights her journey from an actress to a leader. The script of the movie is penned by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' writer Rajat Arora.



The movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet.