Kangana Ranaut to star in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'

Kangana Ranaut to star in sequel of ‘Manikarnika’ franchise.

Taking the franchise forward, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Didda, Kashmir’s first woman ruler who was often called by the locals as “Cleopatra of Kashmir”. The film is said to be titled ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’.

Didda had ruled Kashmir directly and indirectly for around five decades in the 10th and 11th centuries. The film is said to be mounted on an international scale.

The movie will be jointly produced by Kangana and Kamal Jain, who bankrolled the first installment, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ (2019).

The film is expected to go on floors in January 2022.

The first film in the Manikarnika franchise, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai, starred Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.