Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh mourn Satish Kaushik's demise

Indian filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66. An alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was in Gurugram when he suffered a heart attack. As per a report in the Indian Express, his body is at Fortis hospital, Gurugram and will be flown to Mumbai after postmortem. The news of his death was first revealed by veteran actor Anupam Kher who tweeted, "I know death is the ultimate truth, but I never imagined I will write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. An abrupt end to a 45-year friendship. Life will never be the same without you, Satish."

Kaushik's demise sent a wave of shock and sadness across the country and the Hindi film industry. Several of his peers in Bollywood took to social media to share tribute to him and condolences for his family and well-wishers. Here is a compilation:

Actor Riteish Deshmukh

"Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

"I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan

"Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you."'

Actor Suniel Shetty

"Today, we've lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik."

Actor Manoj Joshi

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers."

Actress Kangana Ranaut

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

