Indian actor, filmmaker Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

Indian actor and director Satish Kaushik has passed away at the age of 66. As per reports, Kaushik was in Gurugram when he suffered a heart attack. The news was confirmed by his peer in the Hindi film industry Anupam Kher who shared the news on Twitter. Writing on Twitter, Kher wrote, "I know death is the ultimate truth, but I never imagined I will write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. An abrupt end to a 45-year friendship. Life will never be the same without you, Satish."

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023 ×

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, India, Kaushik started his career as a stage actor in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai to try his luck in the film industry. He made his debut as an actor in the Hindi film Masoom in 1983. He went on to act in several popular films such as Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, ChaalBaaz, Mr. India, and Brick Lane, to name a few. He has acted in more than 100 Hindi films.

Apart from acting, Kaushik was also a successful director and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut with the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in 1993, which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. He directed and wrote screenplays for several successful Hindi films such as Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tere Naam, and Prem.

