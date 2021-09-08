Kangana Ranaut: It is not fair to say I will win the National Award for 'Thalaivii'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivii', which is the biopic of Indian actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, is releasing on September 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.



And for getting her act right for the movie, Kangana Ranaut had to dive into the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



“I do not know much about Jaya Amma before doing the film. It is very difficult to make a film on her because Tamil people know about everything in her life. So, there is no chance of cinematic liberties. I tried to get into her shoes to decide why she took a decision at a particular time,” Ranaut was quoted as saying.

“Jayalalithaa is a great Bharata Natyam dancer. She even gave many performances. So, I learned the dance for the movie. It is not easy to play her because she looks different in four phases of her life. Decreasing and increasing weight for the same film is not easy. AL Vijay is a talented director and has extreme clarity about what he is doing. Producers should be appreciated for holding the movie despite getting several fancy offers from OTT,” the 'Queen' actress went on to add.



In the interview, Kangana went on to express her disappointment over Multiplex Association's decision not to screen the film in Hindi. “On one side, we are trying to help the theaters survive. They should behave responsibly. They allowed Radhe simultaneous release. It looks like they are being partial here. Gender-bias and groupism is not good for the industry,” she reportedly said.

When asked about whether she would win the coveted National Award for Best Actress for 'Thalaivii', she said that she has won four National Awards in total--under Congress and BJP rule--and that it would be 'not fair' to say she would win one for this biopic.



“I got four National Awards. Two of them under Congress rule and two in BJP’s rule. So, there is no chance of criticism. It is not fair to say I will win the award for this movie. I have given my best but there can be even better performances from others as well,” Ranaut concluded.