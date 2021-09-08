Janet Jackson documentary film reveals teaser, set to premiere in January

Janet Jackson has dropped the first teaser of her upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary ‘Janet’.

Revealing the teaser, she wrote, “This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes.”

The documentary is set to premiere in January.

A 48-hour and plus long documentary follows the life of Janet Jackson -- her personal life and professional career as an artist with actual footage and never-seen-before home videos.

The premiere coincides with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album which debuted in 1982. Watch the Janet teaser on Youtube.

Janet also features commentary from family, friends, and admirers including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Tito Jackson, and Paula Abdul, among others.

The docu also details her controversy with Justin Timberlake in 2004, death of her popular brother Michael Jackson, becoming a mother and sudden break from music.

Janet is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and co-produced by AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation).