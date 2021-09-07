Kangana Ranaut requests Maharashtra government to open theatres ahead of 'Thalaivii' premiere

Kangana Ranaut is now requesting Maharashtra government to open theatres in the state as her biopic film ‘Thalaivii’ is ready to debut. Based on the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa, the film is a tentpole and is expected to drive in large numbers to theatres.

The actress wrote, “Cases in Maharashtra have decline. Requesting Maharashtra Government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and called the application “unprofessional” as she couldn't add film’s trailer to her profile. She wrote, “Dear @instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile. Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses... it’s been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots....Change your East India Company attitude.” Kangana Ranaut 'moved' by theatres decision for Thalaivii's south screening

Meanwhile, the big ticket film ‘Thalaivii’ is directed by AL Vijay. The film also stars Bhagyashree and Arvind Swami in pivotal roles.