Kamaal R Khan arrested for controversial 2020 tweet about Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan was arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a controversial tweet he wrote in 2020, media reports said. He was apprehended by the Malad Police after he landed at Mumbai airport. The Police said he will be presented before a Borivali court later today. The concerned tweet reportedly concerned the late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The apparently 'derogatory' tweet had invited an FIR in 2020.

An official had told PTI, "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC."

Kamaal Rashid Khan, often called KRK, has invited controversy several times. He has targetted the biggest actors and actresses in Bollywood, earning the ire of their fans through his tweets and videos. He has also accumulated a fan base of his own from those who are disillusioned with Hindi films and actors. KRK has been accused of posting outrageous things just to garner attention on social media.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had recently slammed KRK for poking fun at Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dobaaraa'. Through a tweet, he sarcastically called her the biggest actress in Bollywood and added that the film released on only 215 screens and the morning shows were cancelled.

Hansal responded by saying, "#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them."

Legal troubles are also not new for KRK. Salman Khan slapped KRK with a defamation suit in 2021 for a negative review of his film 'Radhe'.