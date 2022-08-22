Hansal Mehta slams KRK for spreading rumours of cancelled shows of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dobaaraa'

ANI
Mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:51 AM(IST)

Taapsee Pannu in 'Dobaaraa' Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Taapsee Pannu after KRK claimed that shows of the actress` latest film `Dobaaraa` got cancelled.

"Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are cancelled because of no audience. Hahaha," KRK tweeted.

KRK`s tweet did not go down well with many people, especially Hansal Mehta. Responding to KRK`s tweet, Hansal Mehta wrote, "#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens, which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them."

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, `Dobaaraa`, which was released on Friday, has raked in over Rs 1.74 crore so far."#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: Rs 1.74 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

'Dobaaraa' is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The film opened on just 370 screens across the country. It marks Taapsee`s second theatrical release after Mithali Raj`s biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', which was released in July.

Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Himanshi Chaudhry and Nassar are also a part of the thriller. 

