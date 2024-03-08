Kajal Aggarwal harassed by alleged fan who wanted a selfie; pic goes viral

Actress Kajal Aggarwal looked uncomfortable during an event in the city of Hyderabad in southern India when a man touched her inappropriately.

This happened as the man tried to get a selfie clicked with the actress.

What really happened?

Kajal Aggarwal recently attended the launch of a store in Hyderabad with her father Vinay. Pictures from the event are now going viral. The actress looked upset in the pictures.

When the man asked for a picture, she obliged the fan and asked him to click. Fans have now spotted in pictures that are going viral that Kajal was visibly upset when the alleged fan touched her inappropriately. The actor however didn’t let that hinder the event, taking questions from attendees after that. Fan/random Guy Misbehaving with actress #KajalAggarwal in a event🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/I68WdTbxLl — Movies & Entertainment (@Movies_Ent_) March 6, 2024 × This is not the first time when an actress has been harassed by a fan. A similar incident has happened with actresses such as Sara Ali Khan, Aparna Balamurali, Aahana Kumra.

Kajal took a break after giving birth but is now back to acting

As for Kajal, the actress took a break from films after becoming a mother. She welcomed a baby boy with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in 2022. Her baby boy is called Neil.