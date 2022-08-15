Jr NTR makes it to the Oscars' Best Actors 2023 prediction list along with Chris Evans, Adam Sandler

Jr NTR is counted among the finest actors of Indian cinema. His stint in 'RRR' hasn't just got recognition and love in India but across the world. And, the latest buzz about the star is that he has been listed in Variety magazine's Oscars Best Actors 2023 prediction list, which also includes Chris Evans and Adnan Sandler.

As per the latest reports, the Indian actor has been listed among the 'Unranked' possible contenders for the most coveted award. Other names on the list are Mark Rylance, Mehdi Bajestani, and Nicholas Hoult among others.

The first five 'Predicted Nominees' on the list are Hugh Jackman for 'The Son', Brendan Fraser for 'The Whale', Bill Nighy for 'Living', Daniel Cacho for 'Bardo' and Austin Butler for 'Elvis'.

Ahead of the fall festival circuit which is just in a few weeks, critics have already predicted that stars like Austin Butler from 'Elvis', Bill Nighy from 'Living' and Tom Cruise from 'Top Gun: Maverick' will be in the discussion.

It's no secret that the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award ceremony in the film industry. This year's Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Last year, the delayed Oscars was scheduled for March 27, 2022.

