Jawan box office Day 12: SRK, Nayanthara film inches towards another milestone

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charisma and exceptional acting skills, is once again proving his mettle as a box office powerhouse with his latest film Jawan. Directed by Atlee and featuring an ensemble cast, the movie has been on a record-breaking spree since its release.

The film made headlines by minting an impressive Rs 36.85 crore on its opening Sunday, and the success didn't stop there. Early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that it earned a remarkable Rs 16 crore on Monday. As a result, the 12-day total collection for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer now stands at a staggering Rs 493.63 crore in India.

Jawan cast

The movie's star-studded cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt. These talented actors have undoubtedly contributed to the film's tremendous success.

What's particularly noteworthy about Jawan is that it's not only competing with other films but also with Shah Rukh Khan's own blockbuster, Pathaan, which was released earlier in the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan achieved immense success, raking in Rs 1,055 crore worldwide and Rs 543.09 crore in India. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Global domination

Jawan isn't just conquering the Indian box office; it's making waves globally as well. With a worldwide collection surpassing Rs 860 crore, it has become the fastest Bollywood movie to reach this milestone. Previously, Pathaan held the record with $130 million in global earnings, making it Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hit. If Jawan continues its remarkable run and surpasses Pathaan at the global box office, Shah Rukh Khan could claim the title of being the only Indian actor with two movies grossing over $100 million in a single year.

Shah Rukh Khan's star power, coupled with Atlee's directorial prowess and an exceptional ensemble cast, has propelled the movie to unparalleled success. As the film continues its triumphant journey at the box office.

