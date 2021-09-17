It's a wrap for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

It's a wrap for Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'



Aamir's much-awaited movie has finished its production almost two years after starting it.



The movie is an official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 1993 movie 'Forrest Gump'. The film went on floors last year.

Actor Atul Kulkarni took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Aamir and other team members from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as they celebrated the wrap of the shoot.

In the picture, they all are cutting a cake. ''It’s a film wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha !!#aamirkhan @AndhareAjit," he wrote.

According to reports, the shoot of the film recently wrapped up in the city, with the cast and crew celebrating the moment on its set.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ.



The movie shoot went on floors back in October 2019 and reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.



Touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the movie will hit the big screens on Christmas this year.