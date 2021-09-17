Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday wish for husband Nick is simple yet sweet

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share some of the sweetest birthday messages for one another on social media.



For Nick's 29th birthday, Priyanka shared a picture of her kissing the musician from behind and captioned it as, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby... Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️"

According to a recent news report by Hindustan Times, a fan club on Instagram has shared pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaving the the John F Kennedy International Airport.

Nick Jonas, along with his brothers and members of the Jonas Brothers, is on a tour in the US as part of the band's Remember This Tour concert.



Priyanka, on the other hand, has been living in London for a while now.



The actress was working on Russo brothers' upcoming series 'Citadel' on Amazon Prime Video and will soon be seen with Keanu Reeves in the fourth instalment of 'Matrix', 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

