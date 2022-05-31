IIFA 2022 to honour its 20 years of association with Salman Khan

As the Hindi film industry is gearing up for the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards 2022, the organisers have a special present for Salman Khan fans.

The International Indian Film Academy and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have completed 20 years of association and the awards night will be giving a fitting tribute to the star. Meanwhile, the star will also be hosting the grand award show and making it a night to remember.

Also Read: IIFA Awards: Looking back at the best-dressed celebrities over the years

Over the past decades, fans and audiences have seen smashing performances and hosting from Salman Khan. As the 22nd edition of the award show marks the 20th year of Khan and IIFA's association, the organisers took to social media and gave a glimpse of Salman's journey over the years with them.

IIFA 2022 will be held on 3 and 4 June in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island at the Etihad Arena after 16 years.

The biggest award show will feature performances from some of the most popular Indian celebrities, along with talents getting honoured for their past year’s work and recognised for their contribution to Indian cinema.

Also Read: Who is hosting, what's the venue? Everything to know about IIFA 2022

Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will also co-host the grand show with the 'Dabangg' star. Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Divya Khosla Kumar among others will grace the event with their energetic numbers.