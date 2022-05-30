Who is hosting, what's the venue? Everything to know about IIFA 2022

The countdown has begun for Bollywood's biggest night! The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards is almost around the corner. After two years of a halt due to the covid-19 pandemic, the whole of Bollywood is all set to show its prowess again to all the world. The entertainment full weekend which celebrates & honours the best of Hindi cinema is all set to return with the same charm.



The star-studded event has always been hosted at international destinations and picturesque countries around the world starting from the year 2000. The first-ever IIFA ceremony was held in London, the UK at the Millennium Dome, following that the annual gala has been held in several international destinations including - Amsterdam, Dubai, Spain, Toronto, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, New York and the last 20th edition was held in Mumbai, India.



The night full of our favourite Bollywood stars is the place where our Indian stars step out in their best sartorial choices. Following the trend, this year too, we will surely witness a weekend full of fun, staggering performances and nostalgia.



As we are just a few days away from Hindi cinema's biggest night, here we bring you everything you should know about the IFFA 2022.



What's the venue?



This year, Dubai is all set to host the ceremony again. The 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

What are the dates?



The weekend-long celebration will begin on June 3 with the musical night of IIFA Rocks 2022 and the main event will be held on June 4.



Who is the host?



Our one and only Salman Khan will take the stage as the host, yet again. Over the years, we have witnessed Khan's mesmerising performances and hosting gigs on the IFFA stage, and now he will again enthral the audience at the Yas Island's indoor venue Etihad Arena.



Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul will also support the 'Dabangg' star at the grand show.

Meanwhile, IFFA rocks will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder & Aparshakti Khurana.



Who will perform?



The night will witness some energetic performances by a slew of renowned personalities, including Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Divya Khosla Kumar among others.

The guest list?



IFFA is one of the grand events that no one will miss! This year's gala will be attended by Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, Sanya Malhotra and others.