IIFA Awards: Looking back at the best-dressed celebrities over the years

Bollywood is all set to host the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards, which is also known as IIFA, from 3 to 4 June in Abu Dhabi. IIFA is one of the biggest awards shows that brings international and Indian cinema together with unforgettable stage performances, award presentations, and fun. Celebrities dazzle on the green carpet, putting their best foot down. The IIFA award ceremony began in 2000, and its first ceremony was held in London. From then onwards, the awards have been held at several locations across the world, signifying the power and success of Bollywood in foreign lands.

For the past two years, IIFA awards have been cancelled due to Covid 19 pandemic restrictions. As the pandemic has slowed down, the glamorous award show is here again to entertain. While time will tell who will dress to impress at this year’s award ceremony, let’s take a flashback to the best-dressed celebs at IIFA over the years.

