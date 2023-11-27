IFFI 2023: Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones would love to feature in this Indian film of Irrfan Khan

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones is in India with her husband, Michael Douglas, to attend the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Douglas will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Michael and Catherine are currently in the picturesque city of Goa and recently interacted with the media person present at the event. Talking about her special connection with India, Catherine talked about the time when an Indian doctor saved her life, her favourite Indian film in which she would love to feature.



Saying the Indian has touched her in a very personal way, the Wednesday star said, “The story I’ve never told before is that India has touched me in a very serious personal way. It was an Indian doctor who saved my life with a tracheotomy when I was 18 months old.''



She added, ''I wonder why when I come to India, I have this feeling of coming home, and maybe it has something to do with that. The reason I’m here is because of the brilliance of an Indian doctor in the UK.”

Catherine, 54, looked stunning in a one-shoulder blue dress with a long trail. She kept her hair open and her makeup simple. Meanwhile, her husband, Michael, was wearing a blue-printed coat with a matching blue shirt and pants.



At the event, the prolific actress also shared her love for Indian movies, as she went on to name Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as her favourite Indian movie.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bollywood and being a singer and a dancer, I dreamt (that) maybe the British film industry would do the Bollywood type of films and I would be able to be cast," she said.

Revealing that she showed SRK's film to her son, the Hollywood star said, "And when his (sons) kid friends came over, he is like, 'You want to see a movie from India, it's my mom's favourite movie'. We love it and we watched it many times."

When asked whether she would want to work in India, Catherine said that she would love to star in Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox. The critically acclaimed movie stars late actor Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Calling it one of her "favourite movies of all times", the actress said that she came across the movie during her flight and watched it twice back-to-back.

The Hollywood actress said, “In fact, one of my favourite films, which is not Bollywood, is called The Lunchbox, which is one of my favourite films of all time.”

She loved the movie so much that she even met the director Ritesh when he was in London.