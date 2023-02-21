Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty And Paresh Rawal begin filming

The third film in the popular Indian Hindi-language comedy film series Hera Pheri has begun filming, reported Pinkvilla. Earlier Akshay Kumar had said he will not be a part of the threequel due to disagreements over the script. The fans of the series expressed their disappointment. But then, it was reported that he will indeed be coming back to reprise the role of Raju to complete the trio: the other two being Suneil Shetty's Shyam and Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed the movie's development in June last year. He said, " You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerisms etc.”

Now, a source told Pinkvilla, "The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao."

The first film, a Priyadarshan directorial, and written by the late Neeraj Vora, is considered one of the best Hindi comedies of all time. The follow-up, titled Phir Hera Pheri and both written and directed by Vora, was comparatively poorly released but was anyway a commercial success. While Hera Pheri was released in 2000, Phir Hera Pheri came out in 2006.

The last scene of Phir Hera Pheri teased things to come. The first film had the aforementioned trio of actors playing roles of a bunch of down-on-luck nobodies who get a chance of acquiring a huge amount of money. But it is not as difficult as it appears. Gangsters are involved. Chaos ensues.

The sequel had them living in a palatial mansion, but their greed causes them to lose it and they become poor again. They once again get themselves involved with criminal elements. Phir Hera Pheri ended on a cliffhanger and fans have been waiting to see it resolved.

