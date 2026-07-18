/FIFA WC 2026, Spain vs Argentina Final: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

After weeks of exciting matches, dramatic moments and top-quality football, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its final stage. Spain and Argentina will battle for the biggest prize in football in what is expected to be the most-watched sporting event in the world. Spain come into the final as the reigning European champions, while Argentina are the defending World Cup and Copa America winners.

A victory would give Spain their second FIFA World Cup title, with their first coming in 2010. Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing their fourth World Cup crown and could become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to successfully defend the title.

Much of the attention before the final has focused on Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. However, both teams have several world-class players who can decide the match.

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2026 FIFA World Cup half-time show and closing ceremony

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, a half-time show will take place during the final. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the show will feature performances by Shakira, Madonna and BTS.

The trophy presentation ceremony will be attended by US President Donald Trump, who is expected to present the first American-style championship rings to the winners.

The main prize, however, remains the famous 18-carat gold FIFA World Cup trophy, weighing 13.6 pounds. It will be lifted by either Argentina captain Lionel Messi or Spain captain Rodri.

The ceremony will also include the presentation of the tournament’s individual awards.

The best player will receive the Golden Ball, the top scorer will win the Golden Boot, the best goalkeeper will be awarded the Golden Glove and the best player aged 21 or younger will receive the Best Young Player award.

Now, as the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Spain and Argentina approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday (Jul 20), 2:30 AM (IST)

Monday (Jul 20), 2:30 AM (IST) Venue: Miami Stadium

Miami Stadium Referee: TBC

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?