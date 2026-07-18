/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'It's going to be a cracking match,' says Spain coach ahead of Argentina final

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente believes that the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey on Monday (IST) will be “a cracking match,” according to Reuters. Spain, the reigning European champions, are chasing their first FIFA World Cup title since 2010, while Lionel Messi-led Argentina are aiming to win back-to-back World Cup trophies. Speaking ahead of the final, De la Fuente said that both teams have a similar style of football and are focused on attacking play, making the title clash an exciting contest.

“There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities - in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players - so I think it’s going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain - Spain and Argentina alike - are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

The Spain coach said reaching the World Cup final is already a major achievement and added that his team wants to enjoy the occasion, make the most of their strengths and compete for the trophy while finding a way to restrict a strong Argentina side.

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“For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I’d be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We’re going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents - who are a truly formidable side - in check,” he said.

The final has also brought attention to the comparison between Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal. However, De la Fuente said Yamal should not be compared with anyone and should be allowed to grow naturally. He praised Messi as a football great and an inspiration for young players.

“Messi is one of a kind; he’s an immense talent and, above all, an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help him is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we’ve come to know,” he said.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

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De la Fuente also confirmed that Yamal is fit after missing training as a precaution because of a thigh injury he suffered in the semi-final against France. He said the youngster has now returned to full training with the rest of the squad.

“He took a heavy knock to the thigh; he was fouled in the box the other day, and in a very painful area. Today he’s also been taking part in training with the rest of his teammates as normal,” he said.