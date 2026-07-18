/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We need to bring out our best version,' says Argentina coach ahead of Spain final

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said his team must “bring out best version” if they want to beat Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Monday (IST) in New Jersey.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are chasing a second straight World Cup title, while European champions Spain are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010. Speaking before the final, Scaloni said that Argentina have prepared in the same way they do for every match by studying their opponents and focusing on playing their best football.

He added that although other teams know Argentina well, reaching another World Cup final is a credit to the squad and they will give everything to win.

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“We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyze the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win. I think we’re doing well, beyond things we can always improve. We’re a team that’s already well-known by our rivals, and that’s why it has double merit to have reached where we have. We’ll try to win the final,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

Scaloni also confirmed that all of his players are fit ahead of the title clash, with the team’s final training session expected to play an important role. He said both Argentina and Spain like to control possession and have similar styles, with only a few tactical differences.

“Tomorrow’s training will be an important one, but in principle, all the players are doing well. We are two teams that base everything on the ball. The patterns of play, it’s clear, revolve around the ball, with some nuances, but we think similarly in that regard,” he said.

The Argentina coach revealed that his staff have been studying all possible World Cup opponents since Dec and not just Spain. He added that both teams know each other well and felt too much analysis can sometimes do more harm than good.

“We’ve been analyzing the possible World Cup opponents since December; it’s not that we’ve analyzed Spain more than any other. Overanalysis isn’t good either. We’re national teams that know each other,” he said.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

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Scaloni also praised Messi for reaching another World Cup final at the age of 39, calling it a remarkable achievement and saying the legendary captain deserves great appreciation.

“Having been able to reach a final the way Leo has, at the moment he’s in, at 39 years old, is incredible. We have to value what he does and the story and the legend that he is, and this group of players that have led us to wonderful years,” he said.

He also thanked the Argentina squad for maintaining such a high standard over the years and said their journey has been inspiring, while hoping they can finish it by lifting another World Cup trophy.

“Eternal gratitude from the coaching staff to these players. It’s not easy to compete at this level for so many years; it’s something wonderful. Hopefully we win, but the journey has been incredible and an example for everyone,” he said.