Happy birthday to the most loved leader! Bollywood extends warm wishes to PM Modi

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, September 17. Several events have been organised across the country to mark the PM's big day, and wishes from world leaders, politicians, and diplomats have been pouring in since the morning.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the Prime Minister.



Calling PM Modi the ''architect of New Bharat,'' actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a long heartwarming post along with a picture of PM Narendra Modi from his oath ceremony, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir."

Salman Khan wrote: ''Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi.''

Anupam Kher penned a long note on his Instagram account for PM. He wrote, ''Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. All Indians feel proud in every corner of the world from where you have brought the country in the last 9 years. Your life style is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you Sadhu ji, is also sending you her loving blessings. Hail! "

Akshay Kumar posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister and wrote: Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.''

Kajol wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments."



Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan urged the PM to take some time off from his work and enjoy his birthday.

Khan wrote, ''Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes,''

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister, and wrote: ''Wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday! May this year see your continued good health, profound joy, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our nation 🙏🏻🇮🇳.''

