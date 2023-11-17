Gulshan Devaiah to star in National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza's Little Thomas
Story highlights
Little Thomas will also star Rasika Duggal in a leading role.
Little Thomas will also star Rasika Duggal in a leading role.
Gulshan Devaiah has signed up for a drama for his next film outing. The actor is set to win hearts with his performance in the upcoming film, Little Thomas, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza.
Pegged as a heartwarming drama comedy, the film also features Rasika Duggal in the lead role alongside Gulshan. The film promises to take viewers on a journey into the charming and simple life of a Goan family and is produced by Good Bad Films.
"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Little Thomas,' a unique blend of drama and comedy that resonates with the essence of family bonds. It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film. Working with the talented Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Duggal has been a satisfying experience. This year has been wonderful with some amazing work that has happened. Little Thomas is genuinely a little gem and a heartwarming story. I am very happy to be part of such wholesome stories," said Gulshan Devaiah.
trending now
Also read: Toxic or not? Alia Bhatt weighs in on "wipe lipstick off" controversy around husband Ranbir Kapoor
The film, shot in the picturesque locations of Mumbai and Goa, recently concluded its production phase.
Apart from Little Thomas, Gulshan Devaiah will next be seen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Matthew.