Gulshan Devaiah to star in National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza's Little Thomas

Gulshan Devaiah has signed up for a drama for his next film outing. The actor is set to win hearts with his performance in the upcoming film, Little Thomas, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza.

Pegged as a heartwarming drama comedy, the film also features Rasika Duggal in the lead role alongside Gulshan. The film promises to take viewers on a journey into the charming and simple life of a Goan family and is produced by Good Bad Films.

"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Little Thomas,' a unique blend of drama and comedy that resonates with the essence of family bonds. It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film. Working with the talented Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Duggal has been a satisfying experience. This year has been wonderful with some amazing work that has happened. Little Thomas is genuinely a little gem and a heartwarming story. I am very happy to be part of such wholesome stories," said Gulshan Devaiah.

The film, shot in the picturesque locations of Mumbai and Goa, recently concluded its production phase.

