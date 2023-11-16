5 unforgettable celebrity cameos in movies you should not miss

Cameo appearances in movies often bring an element of surprise and excitement to the audience. When a well-known celebrity unexpectedly graces the screen, it can elevate the entire movie-watching experience. It proves that sometimes it's the unexpected moments in cinema that stay with us the longest. Whether it's the reunion of iconic stars or a surprising twist in the plot, these appearances add an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the movies they grace.

Some of our favourite cameos:

Amitabh Bachchan in Ghoomer [ZEE5]

In Ghoomer, Amitabh Bachchan makes a cameo appearance while his son, Abhishek Bachchan, plays the lead role. The combination of a legendary father making a cameo alongside his son in a prominent role added a unique and heartwarming aspect to the film, making it a must-watch for fans who enjoy their craft. The film is available to stream on ZEE5 from 10 November 2023.

Salman Khan in Pathaan [Amazon Prime Video]

Pathaan was this year's most-awaited film with a lot riding on it. It marked Shah Rukh's return to cinema after four long years and was a tentpole that industry insiders hoped would bring the much-needed moolah back into a desperate industry. The film proved to be a successful bet. The film was not just special because of Shah Rukh Khan's return but because we were going to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together. The film featured an interesting cameo by none other than Salman Khan in his Tiger avatar. This cameo appearance added an extra layer of excitement for fans, who had long-awaited the on-screen collaboration of these two Bollywood icons. The two iconic stars sharing the screen was a momentous occasion for fans of both actors. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva [Disney+ Hotstar]

In Brahmastra, the unexpected cameo by Shah Rukh Khan generated immense buzz. His presence in the film added an air of mystery and intrigue to the epic fantasy saga. Fans were left speculating about the significance of his character in the larger narrative, making it a cameo to remember. The film is available to watch online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranbir Kapoor in PK [Netflix]

Director Rajkumar Hirani's PK is known for its unique storyline and thought-provoking themes. In the satirical masterpiece, he pulled off a surprising and hilarious cameo with none other than Ranbir Kapoor where Ranbir appeared in a similar naked avatar as Aamir Khan's character, delivering a memorable and unexpected twist to the movie. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of an alien who is as clueless about Earth as Aamir when he first landed on the planet. Watch PK on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma in Qala [Netflix]

Anushka Sharma surprised everyone with her scintillating cameo in the movie Qala. She portrayed a yesteryear actress and made a stunning appearance during the song "Ghode Pe Sawaar". Anushka's cameo in Anvita Dutt's directorial left both the film's viewers and netizens pleasantly surprised, showcasing her versatility as an actor. We wanted the song to stretch a bit longer, only for her appearance. Qala is currently streaming on Netflix.