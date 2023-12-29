Gulshan Devaiah gives his relationship with ex-wife a second chance: The approach is different this time
Actor Gulshan Devaiah and his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafetam maintained their friendship after their divorce. The former couple often shares fun photos of them on their respective social media accounts. During his interview with the Hindustan Times, the actor called Kallirroi his best friend.
Actor Gulshan Devaiah and his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta are giving their relationship a second chance. Devaiah, who has been in the headlines all year for his memorable performances, has recently opened up about his personal life, revealing that he and his former wife Kallirroi are currently focusing on their relationship with a new and different approach.
For context, Gulshan and Kallirroi got married in 2012. However, the couple got divorced in 2020.
Gulshan Devaiah on giving a second chance to his relationship with his ex-wife
Speaking to India Today, the Dahaad actor revealed that he and his ex-wife are moving forward by forgetting all hurt, and are looking at the good things now with the new approach.
“We want to nurture the good things we had with each other. This has led us to this point where we can say that let’s try again and have another go at it,” the Guns and Gulaabs actor said.
“The approach is much different this time – it’s very mature, constructive and productive. There is no guarantee that everything will end up good but it does feel different and better,” he said.
“I am fortunate. I give equal credit to my ex-wife Kallirroi for really making sure we keep in all the good things and not ruin anything. We didn't think we wanted to be an example for society. I am saying this because I have so many friends who can stand even a mention of their exes. I never wanted that for me,'' the Duranga actor said.
He added, ''People think it’s tough, it isn't, actually. We gave ourselves time, we were not in a hurry. She is my best friend now. I can tell her anything. If I go out on a date I tell her that I have been out and this happened. She would share the same with me. I do miss her, sometimes. I miss having her around. I am sure she also does. Our relationship is in a different phase right now.”