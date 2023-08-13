Google Doodle pays tribute to legendary Indian actress Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

On the occasion of what would have been her 60th birthday, Google has immortalised the late legendary actor Sridevi with a heartwarming and creative doodle. The search engine giant paid a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable actress, showcasing an exquisite illustration of her on its homepage. The artwork, a vivid and whimsical creation, was crafted by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee, capturing the essence of Sridevi's iconic presence.

Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, remains an unforgettable figure in the history of Indian cinema. She enthralled audiences with her unparalleled talent and iconic roles in numerous Hindi classics such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among others.

Her acting prowess wasn't confined to one language, as she left an indelible mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Even after her untimely demise, Sridevi's legacy continues to shine brightly. Her final film, Mom, earned her the posthumous honour of the Best Actress National Award, a testament to her lasting impact on the film industry.

Tragically, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, while she was in Dubai to attend a family function. Her untimely passing left a void in the hearts of millions of fans and admirers around the world.

Sridevi's personal life was just as captivating as her on-screen presence. She was married to renowned film producer Boney Kapoor, and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney often shares touching throwback pictures of his beloved wife on his social media, keeping her memory alive in the hearts of fans.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE