Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's film become Bollywood’s second-biggest opening of 2023

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 got a warm welcome from the audience. The movie is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name that went on to become a cult classic. After a long wait, the movie was finally released in theatres on August 11 and raked in outstanding numbers on the first day of its release.

As per the box office number tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 40 crore on its opening day. With impressive numbers, the film has become the second-highest opener of this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which is still in the top spot. The blockbuster film opened up with Rs 55 crore. However, the film has outperformed Prabhas' mega-budget Adipurush.

The occupancy levels of the film shows are very strong. On the opening day, the film saw an occupancy of over 60% on day one and 86% in night shows.

#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz.



Mass sectors and single screens are on a… pic.twitter.com/XGYWlDk0T9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2023 ×

As per the reports, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 100 in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz. Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree 🔥🔥🔥… Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20% to 30% from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets.''

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie opened up with Rs 10.26 crore at the box office.



More about Gadar 2

The movie is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic action movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The first part was helmed by Anil and featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.

The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena.

WION's review of Gadar 2