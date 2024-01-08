Goof-up: Ranveer Singh mistakenly shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep, netizens point out

Since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, the entire Internet has only been talking about the beauty that was seen in the pictures PM shared. His visit also erupted in controversy after few politicians passed derogatory comments on PM Modi.

Many B-town celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, have come in support of Lakshadweep, praising the beauty of the Indian island. Joining the other celebrities, actor Ranveer Singh also went to show some love for the beauty of the island. However, the actor got a little confused with the blue waters as he mistakenly shared the picture of the Maldives instead of Lakshadweep.

On Sunday, Ranveer took to X and shared a picturesque photo of the blue waters, which showed the sky view of the island. This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country



Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands



Chalo bharat dekhe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 8, 2024 × Sharing the photo, the actor, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe (Let's explore India).”

Soon after he shared the post, netizens pointed out that he had shared the wrong image. Reacting to the response, the Padmavat actor was quick to delete the post.

Correcting his mistake, Ranveer later shared another post, but without any photos.

However, netizens continue to criticise the actor for the goof-up. You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives.



What is wrong with you, Ranveer? pic.twitter.com/lf0VAWE2GJ — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) January 8, 2024 × "So Ranveer Singh is using the pic of Maldives to boycott Maldives'' one user wrote. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MzXoCs3q2j — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) January 8, 2024 × ''You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?'' wrote another user. Posted a Maldives pic and deleted 👀 pic.twitter.com/TYIInE1MBk — Investment Books (Dhaval) (@InvestmentBook1) January 8, 2024 × Celebrities promoting domestic tourism

On January 2, PM Modi shared a bunch of photos of him from his visit to the Union Territory of India as he went on to promote the island as the perfect tourist spot that people can choose to visit. However, the controversy erupted after three Maldivian ministers made insulting remarks about PM Modi, as they found his post a step to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, which may end up affecting tourism in the Maldives.