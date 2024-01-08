LIVE TV
Goof-up: Ranveer Singh mistakenly shares picture of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep, netizens point out

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, the entire Internet has only been talking about the beauty that was seen in the pictures PM shared. His visit also erupted in controversy after few politicians passed derogatory comments on PM Modi.

Many B-town celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, have come in support of Lakshadweep, praising the beauty of the Indian island. Joining the other celebrities, actor Ranveer Singh also went to show some love for the beauty of the island. However, the actor got a little confused with the blue waters as he mistakenly shared the picture of the Maldives instead of Lakshadweep.

On Sunday, Ranveer took to X and shared a picturesque photo of the blue waters, which showed the sky view of the island.

Sharing the photo, the actor, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe (Let's explore India).”

Soon after he shared the post, netizens pointed out that he had shared the wrong image. Reacting to the response, the Padmavat actor was quick to delete the post. 

Correcting his mistake, Ranveer later shared another post, but without any photos. 

However, netizens continue to criticise the actor for the goof-up. 

"So Ranveer Singh is using the pic of Maldives to boycott Maldives'' one user wrote.

''You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?'' wrote another user. 

Celebrities promoting domestic tourism

On January 2, PM Modi shared a bunch of photos of him from his visit to the Union Territory of India as he went on to promote the island as the perfect tourist spot that people can choose to visit. However, the controversy erupted after three Maldivian ministers made insulting remarks about PM Modi, as they found his post a step to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, which may end up affecting tourism in the Maldives.

Three Maldivian ministers who made derogatory remarks against the Indian prime ministers have been suspended.

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

