Vir Das takes a dig at celebrities promoting Lakshadweep amid India-Maldives row

International Emmy award-winning comedian Vir Das has also commented on Indian celebrities promoting tourism in Lakshadweep Islands. Das' comments come amid tensions between India and the Maldives following a tweet by a Maldives minister slamming the picturesque islands of Lakshadweep.



Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Sara Ali Khan have since then have expressed their support for the archipelago and encouraged Indians to explore its beauty.



Das on the other hand took a sly dig at the celebrities and their obsession to vacation in Maldives which may go kaput amid tensions between the two nations at the moment.



Das took to X to talk about Indian influencers and celebs, who had worked for weeks on their Maldives vacation pictures but were now scared to share them on social media.



He tweeted on Monday, "Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/ influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them."

Das then took a jab at the celebrities who had posted similar texts about Lakshadweep to appease the authorities. "Next actor to post a honeymoon photo from Madh Island is getting a National Award. Pakka."

Reacting to Vir's tweet, an X user suggested, "They can just post it saying it's Lakshadweep/ Looks almost the same; will get much more engagement right now."



Another said, "Few are deleting the past ones too." One more tweeted, “One (Indian influencer/celeb) already put pics last week and now lecturing others to stay away.”



Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham and Shraddha Kapoor and many other Bollywood actors posted photos of Lakshadweep amid Maldives boycott calls. The celebs joined the trend of promoting Indian tourism after prominent personalities from the Maldives mocked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to visit Indian islands. PM Modi had recently shared pictures of his trip to Lakshadweep Islands.