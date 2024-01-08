Amitabh Bachchan hails the beauty of Lakshadweep amid Maldives row: India is aatmanirbhar

Amitabh Bachchan has become the latest celebrity to promote the mystic beauty of the Indian island of Lakshadweep amid the escalating controversy over the derogatory remarks by Maldivian politicians against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to the Lakshadweep island.

The legendary actor, who is an ardent social media user, took part in the initiative to promote tourism on the Indian islands of Lakshwadeep and Andaman.

Reacting to cricketer Virendra Sehwag's post on X, Bachchan went on to praise the pristine beauty of the two Indian Islands.



He wrote, "Viru paji .. this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land .. our own are the very best .. I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable .. हम भारत हैं , हम आत्मनिर्भर हैं , हमारी आत्मनिर्भरता पे आँच मत डालिये जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @virendersehwag"

Starting from Sunday (Jan 7), many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared their support for #ExploreIndianIslands as they praised the beauty of Indian Islands that are unexplored.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who never shies away from putting forward his view, took to X to condemn the derogatory comments from prominent public figures in the Maldives.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Kumar posted on X.

The India-Maldives Row

The rift began after Maldivian Minister Mariyam Shiuna made disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshwadeep. Later, two more Maldivian ministers, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid, commented on the PM's visit to the Lakshadweep island.