Gadar 2 day 3 box office collection: Sunny Deol's film creates history, shatters records

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has shattered box office records. The film scored the second highest earnings by a film on the opening weekend this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Gadar 2 earned Rs 400 million on the opening day and the following day. On Sunday the film earned a whopping Rs 500 million taking the total earning on the opening weekend over Rs 1 billion



Gadar 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, which was released in 2001. The film was released on the same day as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and two weeks after Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Both these films too have been doing brisk business at the box office and have received good reviews. Despite the competition, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film has Tara Singh (re-entering Pakistan this time to get back his son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) who lands up in the country due to confusion about Tara's whereabouts. The film has Ameesha Patel reprising her role as Tara Singh's wife Sakeena. The film is helmed by Anil Sharma.

WION's Shomini Sen called the film jingoistic but one that worked because of its leading man. "Deol screams, shouts, flexes muscles, and grunts in regular intervals but somehow makes Gadar 2 engaging. Sure, I did find myself rolling my eyes on several occasions, but nevertheless enjoyed Deol saving the day with a hammer and a sidekick in tow. If you liked Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, you will like Gadar 2 as well," wrote Sen in her review. Read full review of Gadar 2 here



The film witnessed a record-breaking advance booking and several theatres reported houseful shows on the first two days of its release.



Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."

Sunny’s half-sister Esha Deol hosted a special screening on Saturday and both, Sunny and Bobby Del were present at the screening with their families. In videos and photos going viral, the trio made a rare joint appearance for the cameras before the screening.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE