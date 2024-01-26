Full heart, full tummy: Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek into her fun family vacay
Story highlights
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Santa Barbara, California, with the entire Jonas family. In the adorable photos shared, PeeCee looked happiest with her MM, Nick, and other family members. The post is a compilation of fun times, beach walks, MM's reading time, and play dates, among other happy moments.
Priyanka Chopra is on a family vacation and enjoying every bit of it. The Bollywood star has been one of the celebrities who never shies away from giving her fans a sneak peek into her life. On Friday (January 26), the Citadel star shared a glimpse of a fun time with her little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her husband Nick Jonas, and the entire family.
Priyanka is currently in Santa Barbara, California, with the entire Jonas family. In the adorable photos shared, PeeCee looked happiest with her MM, Nick, and other family members. The post is a compilation of fun times, beach walks, MM's reading time, and play dates, among other happy moments.
Chris Hemsworth poses shirtless in snow; shares glimpses of family vacay in Japan
Sharing the bunch of photos, Chopra wrote, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy''
The post started with a car selfie of Priyanka, followed by a beach walk with Nick. The third post was a goofy video of Nick and Priyanka posing in front of the board, reading, ''Plow and Angel.'' Then comes a cute photo of the couple.
The post also had cute pictures of Malti playing with bubbles and her reading time.
Check out Priyanka's post here:
Earlier this month, Nick and Priyanka celebrated the second birthday of their daughter by throwing a fun Elmo-themed party and performing a special puja. The couple also took their daughter to a temple in Los Angeles and sought blessings. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, joined them for the temple visit.
Sharing an adorable photo of MM wearing a large flower garland, Chopra wrote, ''She is our miracle. And she is 2. ❤️🙏🏽''
Nicki Minaj unveils Pink Friday press-on nails; Cardi B launches new strawberry whipshots
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen at Russo Brothers Citadel. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Ilya Naishuller is directing the project.