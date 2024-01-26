Full heart, full tummy: Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek into her fun family vacay

Priyanka Chopra is on a family vacation and enjoying every bit of it. The Bollywood star has been one of the celebrities who never shies away from giving her fans a sneak peek into her life. On Friday (January 26), the Citadel star shared a glimpse of a fun time with her little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her husband Nick Jonas, and the entire family. Priyanka is currently in Santa Barbara, California, with the entire Jonas family. In the adorable photos shared, PeeCee looked happiest with her MM, Nick, and other family members. The post is a compilation of fun times, beach walks, MM's reading time, and play dates, among other happy moments.

Sharing the bunch of photos, Chopra wrote, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy''



The post started with a car selfie of Priyanka, followed by a beach walk with Nick. The third post was a goofy video of Nick and Priyanka posing in front of the board, reading, ''Plow and Angel.'' Then comes a cute photo of the couple.



The post also had cute pictures of Malti playing with bubbles and her reading time.



Check out Priyanka's post here:

Earlier this month, Nick and Priyanka celebrated the second birthday of their daughter by throwing a fun Elmo-themed party and performing a special puja. The couple also took their daughter to a temple in Los Angeles and sought blessings. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, joined them for the temple visit.