New Delhi, India

Indian film director Subhash Ghai's health is fine. Hours after the news of his hospitalisation broke, the Taal director shared a statement, assuring fans.

Expressing gratitude for all the good wishes, Ghai, in a post shared on X, wrote, ''I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you ??.''

On Saturday (Dec 7), the veteran filmmaker was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Initially, reports suggested that he had been admitted to ICU and the reason behind his hospitalisation was memory loss, speech difficulty and breathing issues.

"Subhash Ghai presented to the emergency department at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre with complaints of difficulty in speaking, confusion and memory loss since one day. His past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande," a statement issued by the hospital read.

However, later his team issued a statement saying that he had been taken to the hospital for a routine checkup.

"We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern," Ghai's spokesperson said in a statement.

On the work front, Ghai has recently attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Ghai, aka the Showman of Bollywood, is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema.

In a career spanning decades, he has given several blockbusters and cult classics such as Taal, Hero, Khal Nayak, Ram Lakhan and Pardes.