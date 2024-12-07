New Delhi, India

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's mother, Hiroo Yash Johar has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to a post by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Hiroo Johar has been admitted to Mumbai's Ambani Hospital. Bhayani posted a video of Karan and designer Manish Malhotra visiting Hiroo at the hospital on Saturday (Dec 7).

Hiroo Yash Johar hospitalised

“Karan Johar and his best friend Manish Malhotra were seen at Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, Who was admitted the previous day. Wishing her Speedy recovery,” wrote Bhayani, posting a video of Karan and Manish’s cars going inside the hospital on Saturday evening.

The text on the video reads, “Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen at the Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, who was admitted the previous day! A family member assures us there is no cause for alarm. We extend our best wishes for her swift recovery!”

The filmmaker is yet to release a statement. The reason for hospitalisation is also not known yet.

Karan most recently posted pictures with mom Hiroo and children Yash and Roohi on Diwali, wishing fans the ‘best festive season’ and thanking his friend Manish for dressing them on the day.

Karan Johar on his 'modern family'

During Karan’s appearance on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, he spoke about having a ‘modern family’ where he and his mother look after the children – whom he had through surrogacy.

Addressing Neelam Kothari having tough conversations with her daughter, he said, “You spoke about your daughter and that’s also something that struck a chord with me. My constant fear is that I also have to deal with those questions from my own children about my circumstances and that I have a modern family situation."