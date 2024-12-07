New Delhi

Actor Jamie Foxx has opened up about his recent health scare while taping the upcoming Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.... The special was recently filmed in Atlanta Georgia. Foxx opened up about his medical emergency that took place in April 2023 where the actor claimed to be "literally seconds and moments away from death”

People magazine cited an audience member, Demecos Chambers recounting that Foxx claimed his health crisis stemmed from “pure exhaustion” as his body gave out from the toll of age and overwork. Although Foxx was in Georgia filming the Netflix movie Back In Action with Cameron Diaz at the time of the incident, he did not collapse on set. “When he passed out, he thought he was just out for a few moments,” Chambers recalled.

“He basically passed out in an elevator and thought he woke up a couple of hours later. Well, he was actually in a coma and didn’t wake up until a few weeks later.”

Foxx's daughter's guitar music helped him out of coma

The actor reportedly said that one of his daughters regularly played the guitar for him while he was unconscious. “She’s playing one of their favourite songs or whatever daily,” he said. “And he said that’s the only thing he could recall hearing in his sleep, and it brought him essentially out of his coma.”

“He had to start from day one,” Chambers added and said “While he’s telling the story, he’s throwing bits in there left and right. It’s stand-up comedy. He’s dancing a little bit. He’s playing songs on the piano."

The Netflix special, is set to premiere on December 10.

Foxx’s health crisis has remained undisclosed mostly but in December 2023, during his first public outing since the incident, he admitted, “I couldn’t walk six months ago” and that he wouldn't wish this ordeal on his “worst enemy.”