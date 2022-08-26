Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away, Salman Khan pays tribute

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a condolence note on Thursday following the death of filmmaker, producer, and lyricist Sawan Kumar Tak who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 86.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u."

Along with the tweet, Salman also shared a throwback picture of himself with the late filmmaker. Media reports suggest that Sawan Kumar had been admitted to Mumbai`s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday.

Reportedly, he suffered heart failure and had lung-related ailments too. Sawan Kumar, who began his career as the producer of the 1967 Sanjeev Kumar-starrer film 'Naunihal', directed several Hindi films, including `Saajan Bina Suhagan', 'Souten', and 'Souten Ki Beti' among others. He is also credited with giving breaks to actors such as Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior.

However, his most famous directorial venture was Rajesh Khanna-starrer 'Souten', which was the first Indian film to be shot in Mauritius and became a platinum jubilee hit. Salman has worked with him in 'Bewafa Sanam' and 'Saawan: The Love Season'. Apart from this, he has written the lyrics of songs for movies produced and directed by other filmmakers. Among these are 'Sabak', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' and all the songs from the 2004 film 'Dev'.