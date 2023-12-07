Fighter: After Hrithik and Deepika, presenting Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

The much-anticipated film of 2024, Fighter continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's portrayal as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, famously known by his call sign 'Rocky.' Earlier the looks of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone were revealed.

Kapoor's transformation into 'Rocky' elevates the essence of leadership, perfectly capturing the spirit of a Fighter, promising audiences an engrossing cinematic experience.



While sharing the exclusive look on his social media, Anil Kapoor jotted down the caption, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh Call Sign: Rocky Designation: Commanding Officer Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever"

Fighter under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is poised to revolutionize action storytelling. This magnum opus seamlessly blends heart-thumping action sequences with patriotic fervor, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Fighter releases on January 25th, 2024.