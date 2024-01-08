Explainer: What’s the fuss around fans of Javed Akhtar and Animal film slamming each other?

This one calls for a read. Ace filmmaker Javed Akhtar found himself in yet another social media controversy as the veteran called out Animal film’s success and said that it was a disturbing trend for people to like so much violence against women and labelling it as love.

Javed Akhtar called Animal's success "dangerous"

While he didn’t say in as many words, Javed Akhtar was called out for saying at an event: “I believe it’s a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that the society will applaud. For instance, if there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that’s very dangerous.” He was speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad.

His comments on the superhit film didn’t go down well with the team behind Animal and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The official handle of the film on X then responded to him and wrote, "Writer of your caliber cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big false (upside-down face emoji) & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. Lover cheated and lied. Lover said lick my shoe. Period." Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE 🙃 & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024 × Fans of both Javed Akhtar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have since then locked their heads at each other and slammed the other. While Sandeep’s fans defend the rights of the maker to show his interpretation of love, fans of Javed Akhtar are upset with the Animal team’s poor choice of words against a veteran lyricist and screenwriter. Many fans of Animal also took Javed Akhtar’s side and questioned Animal makers for wanting to reply to every criticism made online and offline. Some suggested that this is exactly why “the film is a testimony to how toxic, problematic and societally harmful it is”. One user wrote, “You all call yourself Alpha males and get affected by someone's comments every few days,” while another wrote, “If you have to reply to every criticism, then you know you have made a problematic movie.”

Fans upset with Sandeep's attack on Javed Akhtar

Others also gathered to point out that Javed Akhtar’s filmography boasts of cult classics like Sholay, Don, Zanjeer, Deewar, Mr India, and many others. Netizens pointed out that Javed Akhtar has written innumerable iconic pieces that Animal cannot even compete with. One user wrote, “Javed Akhtar has written so many iconic pieces. Even his latest "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" is deeper than your entire film bud. So chill and let others have and share their opinions.” Another user wrote, “Anyone can criticise art. If you consider yourself an artist, have the balls to take in the criticism and stop crying.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his films, Animal and Kabir Singh

For those who haven’t watched the massively successful film, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in a leading role. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film while he is also seen engaging in illicit affairs outside of marriage with Triptii Dimri. In one scene, Ranbir Kapoor’s character asks Triptii’s character to prove her love for him and “lick his shoes”. The scene has created a controversy after the film came out and continues to evoke strong reactions. The film is essentially about a father’-son's tumultuous relationship while other things play out, including sexual dynamics between two lovers and more.

Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had directed Kabir Singh, another problematic film that was again a massive success at the box office. Hence, Javed Akhtar’s comments, many understand take a dig at Sandeep’s work – where he shows love is equal to violence. In Kabir Singh, the protagonist would casually slap his lover while in Animal, there is a lot more than just a slap that ensues between lovers that can commonly be understood as borderline domestic abuse. Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in leading roles. At the time of the release of Kabir Singh, a lot was said about that film too with critics finding serious problems in the storyline of the film and subtle violence laced in every scene, promoting domestic abuse against women in romantic and sexual relationships.

About Animal