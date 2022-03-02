Disha Patani's birthday wish for 'best friend' Tiger Shroff has the internet in splits

The internet has something to say on Disha Patani’s birthday wish for rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The actress who has been speculated to be in a relationship with Tiger for several years now took to Instagram to share a sweet video with a note dedicated to the latter.

Tiger can be seen smiling in the video as “Happy Birthday” song plays in the background. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Happiest b’day my best friend! Thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul. You’re beautiful."

As soon as the birthday video made it online, fans started trolling Disha for friendzoning beau Tiger Shroff, even after years of dating. One wrote, “Friendzoned!" while another one said, “Disha be like: baby hum bhi shaadi karke shock krenge sabko Vicky aur Katrina ki tarah, let’s be friends tab tak (Baby, we will also shock everyone by getting married just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did. Let’s be friends until then)."

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Karan Johar’s action-thriller ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’ starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-packed drama ‘Ganapath’