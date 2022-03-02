Shah Rukh Khan teases the first look of 'Pathaan', his first film in 3 years 

Shah Rukh Khan fans, rejoice! The actor finally unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Pathan' on Tuesday on social media. Although the teaser only shows Khan's silhouette briefly and features his co-actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone prominently, the teaser is enough to excite fans of the superstar who have been waiting eagerly for the actor's new film.



Khan was last seen in 'Zero' which was released in December 2018. The film had a dismal performance at the box office and was panned by critics. Since then, SRK has not appeared in any film. He has produced several films as well as web series but hasn't acted in any film so far.



'Pathan' reunites Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after Farah Khan's 'Happy New Year' which was released in 2016. Deepika had made her film debut opposite SRK in 'Om Shanti Om' in 2008. 'Pathan' also features John Abraham in a prominent role.

From the teaser, it appears 'Pathan' is an espionage thriller. The teaser opens with John and Deepika talking of a man who doesn't belong to any caste or religion and is only known by his country- India. The teaser then focuses on SRK's silhouette while the actor says how the man got his name and how fans have to wait a bit more to meet Pathan.



Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be Yash Raj Films' 50th film and is only going to release in theatres on 25 January 2023.



Guess, we will have to wait a little longer to watch King Khan on the big screen again.