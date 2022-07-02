Dia Mirza opens up about her premarital sex and pregnancy, calls it a 'personal choice'

Indian actress Dia Mirza recently brushed off the attention around her pregnancy and second marriage and claimed that when it comes to women's rights, "we are in the dark ages." In her recent interview, she alluded to recent developments in the US, where arguments over abortion policy have been raging for decades and claimed that many people have "regressive thoughts" regarding premarital sex and pregnancy.

In February 2021, Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, and in April she announced her pregnancy. In her recent interview with the Times of India, she claimed that many people are against the idea of premarital sex and premarital pregnancy, and that "there are enough people who recognise the fact that it is a personal choice." She lamented the fact that people weren't as forward-thinking as they might have thought they were.

While discussing women's rights, she said, "Look at the kind of crimes that continue to be committed against women," and remarked on recent events in America, where "women can’t go through abortion if they want." She expressed her relief that "at least in India," the legislation upholds the rights of women.

Dia in her response to an Instagram user’s comment on her pregnancy announcement post who questioned the timing of her marriage said, "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia will be next seen in 'Bheed' being directed by Anubhav Sinha with whom she had worked in the past in films like 'Cash', 'Dus', and 'Thappad.' Mirza will also be seen in another film titled 'Dhak Dhak,' starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film is being helmed under actress Taapsee Panu's production banner.

