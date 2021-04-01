Dia Mirza announces pregnancy with an adorable post

Actress Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress announced the good news on her Instagram. This happens to be Mirza's first child and Rekhis' second as he shares a daughter with his ex-wife.



She shared a mesmerizing sunset picture from the Maldives where she can be seen flaunting a baby bump. In the picture, soon-to-be mommy is looking radiant in an orange kaftan with floral print.



“Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe," she captioned the picture.



The actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her husband and her step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi and has been sharing their beautiful pictures from the picturesque location.

Mirza tied the knot with the boyfriend on February 15 this year. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with a few close friends and families in attendance.

Sharing their first pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

The former beauty queen was earlier married to Sahil Sangha but the couple parted their ways after five years of marriage.