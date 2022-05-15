Dia Mirza pens emotional note on her son’s first birthday

As her son, Avyaan Azaad, turned one on Saturday, actor Dia Mirza penned an emotional note, recalling how the little one fought severe health conditions. "Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day one year ago with the song Imagine playing. You were three months premature at 820 grams.''



''Thirty-six hours after birth we discovered you had necrotizing enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma," Dia wrote, in an Instagram post.

She added, "After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a second surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us."

Dia also revealed that Avyaan's first word was `Tiger`. "Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior. Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger," she posted.

"We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us," Dia concluded.

Also read: Akshay Kumar tests positive for covid-19, will not attend Cannes Film Festival

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed Avyaan