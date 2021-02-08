Dhaakad: Say hello to Agni as Kangana Ranaut shares new stills from her action film

Say hello to Agni, the new action figure that Kangana Ranaut plays in her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

She shared new stills from her film and captioned them: "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad.”

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2021

The action-thriller will see Kangana Ranaut in a fierce avatar. In the pictures shared, Kangana is seen holding a machine gun with a burning vehicle in the backdrop.

The actress also announced earlier that Dhaakad will be releasing in theatres on October 1, 2021. It is said that Agni will be an agent in the film that is touted as a female-led action thriller. The film will deal with the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Dhaakad has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.